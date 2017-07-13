Lee Selby to defend title after mother's death

Lee Selby's brother Andrew is also a professional boxer

Welshman Lee Selby has been described as "a brave young man" for going ahead with his world title defence against Jonathan Victor Barros on Saturday, four days after his mother died.

Featherweight Selby, 30, will take on Argentine Barros at Wembley.

His mother Frankie died on Tuesday evening.

"Lee and the team have made the decision that they will proceed with the contest on Saturday," said Selby's manager, Jamie Sanigar.

"Lee is a brave young man and he's here to do a job on Saturday."