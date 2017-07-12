European U20 Championships: Three Welsh athletes added to GB U20 team

Sprinter Hannah Brier (right) competed at the 2016 World U20 Championships in Poland

Three Welsh athletes have been added to the British team for the European U20 Championships in Grosseto, Italy, on 20-23 July.

Hannah Brier and Kristian Jones, both 19, join the 4x100m relay squads, while Jake Heyward, 18, runs in the 1500m.

Cardiff's Heyward is the reigning European Youth champion over 1500m, following his gold medal in Tbilisi, Georgia, in July 2016.

"Honoured to be selected for the European U20 Champs," Heyward tweeted.

Heyward secured his place at the U20 Championships by breaking the 41-year Welsh 1500m record in June.

British Athletics' Team Manager for the Championships, Jo Summers, said: "We are delighted with this 55-strong team.

"Alongside a number of medal winners and finalists from last year's World Junior Championships and European Youth Championships, we have a crop of athletes brimming with potential following great starts to 2017.

"I have every faith that come the Championships many of those same athletes will perform to the best of their ability while gaining invaluable championship experience."