Non Stanford: Achilles injury hits World Triathlon Series hopes

Non Stanford finished fourth at the 2016 Olympics in Rio

Great Britain's Non Stanford is likely to miss the next three rounds of the World Triathlon Series because of an Achilles injury.

The Welsh former world champion, 28, has withdrawn from this weekend's race in Hamburg.

She expects to miss Edmonton on 28-29 July and Montreal on 5-6 August.

Stanford tweeted: "Sad to say a niggling Achilles means I won't be racing this weekend. Hopefully see you all at Stockholm instead."

Stockholm on 26-27 August is the penultimate World Series event before the Grand Final in Rotterdam on 16 September.

Stanford, who won the world title in 2013 and came fourth at the 2016 Rio Olympics, is 19th in the WTS rankings after four of the season's nine races.

She tore her Achilles tendon in November 2016, missing the opening two rounds before winning the Chengdu Triathlon World Cup on her return in May.

Stanford finished seventh and 11th respectively in the WTS races in Yokohama and Leeds, but withdrew from the European Championships in Switzerland in June because of illness.