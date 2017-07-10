Senior Open Championship: Former Ryder Cup captains set for Royal Porthcawl

From the section

The links course at Royal Porthcawl previously hosted the Senior Open Championship in 2014

Ten former Ryder Cup captains will contest the Senior Open Championship at Royal Porthcawl Golf Club on 27-30 July.

Sir Nick Faldo, Bernhard Langer, Paul McGinley, Colin Montgomerie, Jose Maria Olazabal, Sam Torrance, Ian Woosnam, Tom Lehman, Corey Pavin and Tom Watson are all confirmed for the event.

Paul Broadhurst will defend his title as part of the 144-strong field.

Major winner Vijay Singh and Wales' Phillip Price will also compete.

Langer won by 13 strokes the previous time the Senior Open was held at Porthcawl in 2014.

There will be a minimum of 24 qualifiers for the main event, held at four venues on Monday, 24 July.

The 18-hole qualifying competition, played over Ashburnham, Machynys, Pyle & Kenfig and Southerndown has attracted more than 400 golfers - including 80 amateurs.