BBC Sport - Tour de France: Chris Froome in great shape - Geraint Thomas
Froome in great shape for Tour - Thomas
- From the section Wales
Welshman Geraint Thomas says Team Sky team-mate and defending champion Chris Froome is in "great shape" for the Tour de France, which starts on Saturday.
READ MORE: Thomas set to stay at Sky for 2018
READ MORE: Porte the man to beat - Froome
Top videos
Get Inspired Activity Finder
Run by the BBC and partners
Find ways to get active near you:
For more ideas, information and inspiration, visit bbc.co.uk/getinspired