Ryan Day: Welshman's 'relief' after first ranking title win

  • From the section Wales
Ryan Day
Ryan Day turned professional in 1999

Welshman Ryan Day has said he was relieved to have finally won the first ranking title of his 18-year professional career and hopes it will be the first of many.

Day beat Stephen Maguire 5-2 in the Riga Masters final, a win which saw him return to the world's top 16.

The 37-year-old had previously lost in four ranking finals, including defeat in February's World Grand Prix.

"It's been a long time coming," Day told BBC Wales Sport.

"I would have liked to have got a few more titles under my belt before now but patience is a virtue.

"I've kept on working hard and believing in myself. The overwhelming feeling I've got right now is one of just massive relief.

"Fingers crossed the floodgates might open and I might get three, four [ranking titles) in quick succession if I keep believing in myself."

Day's win in the Latvian capital came after an impressive run of results, including victory over fellow Welshman Mark Williams in the semi-finals.

And his first ranking title followed a "frustrating" World Championships in April in which he exited at the first round stage.

"I just didn't settle and didn't play very well," Day added.

"But I had a few weeks off after Sheffield and recharged the batteries and came back to the practice table with a clear mind but knowing my game was in good shape.

"To beat the list of players I have and to have won it is like a dream come true."

Day will next be in action in the Snooker World Cup in China where he will partner Mark Williams in the Welsh team.

Find out more

Top Stories

Related to this story

Tournaments

Get Inspired Activity Finder

Run by the BBC and partners

Find ways to get active near you:

Children learning gymnastics

Parent and Child Gymnastics
Sport england free

Postnatal Activity Classes

For more ideas, information and inspiration, visit bbc.co.uk/getinspired