Ryan Day: Welshman's 'relief' after first ranking title win

Ryan Day turned professional in 1999

Welshman Ryan Day has said he was relieved to have finally won the first ranking title of his 18-year professional career and hopes it will be the first of many.

Day beat Stephen Maguire 5-2 in the Riga Masters final, a win which saw him return to the world's top 16.

The 37-year-old had previously lost in four ranking finals, including defeat in February's World Grand Prix.

"It's been a long time coming," Day told BBC Wales Sport.

"I would have liked to have got a few more titles under my belt before now but patience is a virtue.

"I've kept on working hard and believing in myself. The overwhelming feeling I've got right now is one of just massive relief.

"Fingers crossed the floodgates might open and I might get three, four [ranking titles) in quick succession if I keep believing in myself."

Day's win in the Latvian capital came after an impressive run of results, including victory over fellow Welshman Mark Williams in the semi-finals.

And his first ranking title followed a "frustrating" World Championships in April in which he exited at the first round stage.

"I just didn't settle and didn't play very well," Day added.

"But I had a few weeks off after Sheffield and recharged the batteries and came back to the practice table with a clear mind but knowing my game was in good shape.

"To beat the list of players I have and to have won it is like a dream come true."

Day will next be in action in the Snooker World Cup in China where he will partner Mark Williams in the Welsh team.