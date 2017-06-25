World Championship 2017: Ryan Day beats Williams to reach final

  • From the section Wales
Ryan Day
Ryan Day has reached the finals of three ranking tournaments, but is yet to win one

Ryan Day beat fellow Welshman Mark Williams 5-4 to reach Sunday night's Riga Masters final.

Day led 2-0 before Williams fought back to draw level and the semi-final went to the final frame.

Day, who is ranked eighth in the world, won that 77-32 to secure his place in the final.

He will take on world-ranked 12th Scotsman Stephen Maguire, who beat Ireland's Ken Doherty, also 5-4 in Latvia's capital.

Sign up to My Sport to follow snooker news and reports on the BBC app.

Find out more

Top Stories

Tournaments

Get Inspired Activity Finder

Run by the BBC and partners

Find ways to get active near you:

Morning open water swim

Open Water Swimming
Little Strikers

Little Strikers U5s Football Coaching sessions

For more ideas, information and inspiration, visit bbc.co.uk/getinspired