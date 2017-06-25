World Championship 2017: Ryan Day beats Williams to reach final

Ryan Day has reached the finals of three ranking tournaments, but is yet to win one

Ryan Day beat fellow Welshman Mark Williams 5-4 to reach Sunday night's Riga Masters final.

Day led 2-0 before Williams fought back to draw level and the semi-final went to the final frame.

Day, who is ranked eighth in the world, won that 77-32 to secure his place in the final.

He will take on world-ranked 12th Scotsman Stephen Maguire, who beat Ireland's Ken Doherty, also 5-4 in Latvia's capital.

Inspired to try snooker? Find out how to get into snooker, pool and billiards with our fully inclusive guide.

Sign up to My Sport to follow snooker news and reports on the BBC app.