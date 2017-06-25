World Championship 2017: Ryan Day beats Williams to reach final
Ryan Day beat fellow Welshman Mark Williams 5-4 to reach Sunday night's Riga Masters final.
Day led 2-0 before Williams fought back to draw level and the semi-final went to the final frame.
Day, who is ranked eighth in the world, won that 77-32 to secure his place in the final.
He will take on world-ranked 12th Scotsman Stephen Maguire, who beat Ireland's Ken Doherty, also 5-4 in Latvia's capital.
