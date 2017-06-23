European Team Championships: David Omoregie qualifies fastest for 110m hurdles final

David Omoregie
David Omoregie's personal best for the 110m hurdles is 13.24 seconds
European Team Championships
Venue: Lille Date: 23-25 June Coverage: Live on the BBC Red Button on Saturday (12:50-17:30 BST) and Sunday (11:55-16:30)

David Omoregie has qualified fastest for Sunday's 110m hurdles final at the European Team Championships in Lille, France.

The 21-year-old Welshman won his heat for Great Britain in a season's best time of 13.34 seconds.

Spain's Orlando Orgeta was the next fastest qualifier in 13.36secs with Poland's Damian Czykier third ranked.

Omoregie won the European Under-23 title in 2015 after he took bronze at the 2014 World Junior Championships.

