Women's hockey: Wales 3-0 Poland

Wales beat Poland 3-0 in the first of the weekend's three games against the visitors at The National Hockey Centre, Cardiff.

The series is preparation for the EuroHockey Championships from 6-12 August in Cardiff, when Poland will be in Wales' group.

Leah Wilkinson, Jo Westwood and Sarah Jones scored the home goals.

The teams meet again on Saturday (16:00 BST) and Sunday (11:00 BST) at the same venue.

Vice-captain Wilkinson's goal came on her 134th Wales appearance.