Women's hockey: Wales 3-0 Poland

  • From the section Wales
Women's Hockey
Wales beat Scotland 3-0 in a series in May, 2017

Wales beat Poland 3-0 in the first of the weekend's three games against the visitors at The National Hockey Centre, Cardiff.

The series is preparation for the EuroHockey Championships from 6-12 August in Cardiff, when Poland will be in Wales' group.

Leah Wilkinson, Jo Westwood and Sarah Jones scored the home goals.

The teams meet again on Saturday (16:00 BST) and Sunday (11:00 BST) at the same venue.

Vice-captain Wilkinson's goal came on her 134th Wales appearance.

Find out more

Top Stories

Featured

Get Inspired Activity Finder

Run by the BBC and partners

Find ways to get active near you:

Girs playing football

Girls Football Festival
Back to Hockey at The Edge!

Back to Hockey

For more ideas, information and inspiration, visit bbc.co.uk/getinspired