BBC Sport - Emma Wiltshire: Six gold medals with someone else's liver

Six gold medals with someone else's liver

  • From the section Wales

In July 2014 Emma Wiltshire suffered acute liver failure while working with Welsh Athletics in Portugal.

She went into a coma and woke up a week later to be told she'd had a liver transplant.

A year later she won six athletics gold medals at the World Transplant Games in Argentina.

BBC Wales Sport caught up with Wiltshire as she prepared to defend her titles at the 2017 World Transplant Games in Malaga, Spain from 25 June-2 July.

