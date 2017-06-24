World Taekwondo Championships 2017: Jade Jones aims for world domination

Jade Jones' younger brother Luke also competes for Great Britain at taekwondo

Double Olympic champion Jade Jones is hoping to win the World Championship title that has eluded her in the Korean home of taekwondo.

Jones, 24, has never won the global title with her leading result a silver medal won in 2011.

The Welsh fighter is part of the Great Britain squad who will compete in Muju, South Korea (June 24-30).

"Korea is the nation of taekwondo and where it all started. "I want to tick this off my list," she told BBC Sport.

"I always love going to Korea with the respect and different culture."

Jones has claimed gold at the last two Olympics in London and Rio at her -57kg weight category but has yet to produce the same result in the world event.

Jones feels her failure to replicate her Olympic success in the World Championships is a mental issue that she can address.

"The World Championships is the only one I have had a bit of trouble with and I haven't quite got there yet," she said.

"Every time I have lost, it has just been mentally. My main aim is to be mentally on it and not go in there thinking I have never won it before.

"I normally get gold so it's about doing what I normally do.

"Enjoy it, have a scrap and hopefully come away with the gold medal."

Inspired by Jones and London 2012

Jones is not the only Welsh hope in South Korea with Blackwood teenager Lauren Williams competing in the -68kg category.

Williams, 18, is the European senior champion and Junior World Championships gold medallist and admitted she had been inspired by Jones' Olympics success at London 2012.

"Jade was the reason I started the sport," said Williams.

"Watching the Olympics was the first time I discovered the sport.

"To be training with her and basically living around Jade is amazing.

"To have that motivation every day, that's what drives me because I can see the work Jade has put in.

"I need to match that and perform at that level."

Williams has already won two golds on the senior circuit this season, most recently at the President's Cup in Athens, and is targeting a world medal.

"It's a big time for me," said Williams.

"I am excited about seeing how the work I have put in will show on the world stage.

"I have not really fought girls from other continents so am looking forward to challenging myself against these players.

"Hopefully I will win a medal but it's about performing under pressure."

Jones is set for action on Thursday, 29 August and Friday, 30 August, while Williams is due to compete on Monday, 26 August and Tuesday, 27 August.

Bianca Walkden is hoping to defend her world title crown while Olympic silver medallist Lutalo Muhammad returns to international action for the first time since just missing out on gold at Rio 2016.