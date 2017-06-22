Elinor Barker: Olympic gold medallist fifth after high-speed puncture

Elinor Barker's younger sister Megan is also a cyclist

Olympic gold medallist Elinor Barker finished fifth in the time trial at the National Road Championships after suffering a puncture at high speed.

Barker made the switch from the track to the roads for this event but had to complete the last 5km on her road bike.

Claire Rose claimed victory in the race on the Isle of Man, ahead of Hannah Barnes and Olympic champion Katie Archibald in third.

"It was not a great day for me," Barker told BBC Wales Sport.

"It was a 22km circuit and I was having quite a good run but then I punctured on quite a fast descent."

Barker believes she was travelling at about 50mph at the time.

"I had to stop, change my bike and get going again so I lost quite a bit of time," said Barker.

"Having to do the last 5km on my road bike meant I could not go as fast as everyone else so I slipped down the rankings a bit.

"I was left wondering where I could have finished. Claire Rose won and had an amazing ride and I would like to have thought I could have been close to her.

"I don't think I could say I could have beaten her but I think I probably would have got on the podium."

At the same event, Carmarthen cyclist Scott Davies became the first rider to win four successive Under-23 time trial titles winning by nearly 50 seconds.

Tom Bayliss and Charlie Tanfield joined him on the podium.

"It's brilliant, a really nice feeling to do it for a fourth time," Davies told British Cycling.

"I just kept telling myself to give it my all, and if that turned out to be enough for the win, then brilliant.

"This is my last year at Under-23 so I hope the record stands for a while.

"It'll be a step up for me next year, double the distance, so I've got some training to do!"