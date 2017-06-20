BBC Sport - Lauren Williams 'excited' for first senior Taekwondo World Championships

Williams 'excited' for senior Taekwondo World Champs debut

  • From the section Wales

Welsh taekwondo star Lauren Williams says she is excited to compete at her first senior World Championships.

Williams, 18, from Blackwood, won gold at the Junior World Championships last year. She has already won two golds on the senior circuit this season - most recently at the President's Cup in Athens.

The 2017 WTF World Taekwondo Championships will be held in Muju, South Korea from 24 to 30 June.

Top videos

Video

Williams 'excited' for senior Taekwondo World Champs debut

  • From the section Wales
Video

How Thompson shocked Murray at Queen's

  • From the section Tennis
Video

The moment Murray is knocked out at Queen's

  • From the section Tennis
Video

Surf to party or surf for Olympic gold?

Video

Raonic out of Queen's after shock Kokkinakis defeat

  • From the section Tennis
Video

Mayweather-McGregor a 'show' - Golovkin

  • From the section Boxing
Video

Five best shots as Shapovalov shocks Edmund

  • From the section Tennis
Video

Watch the moment Pakistan won the Champions Trophy

  • From the section Cricket
Video

Kyrgios retires from Queen's after awkward slip

  • From the section Tennis
Video

World Cup prize money 'will change people's lives'

  • From the section Cricket
Video

Pakistan's cricketers receive hero's welcome

  • From the section Cricket
Audio

Flintoff, Savage and the Ping Pong Guy

  • From the section iPlayer
Video

Why do women get paid less in prize money?

  • From the section Sport

Top Stories

Get Inspired Activity Finder

Run by the BBC and partners

Find ways to get active near you:

Breeze bike rides for women

Steady around Billy
Buggycise in Action

Buggycise

For more ideas, information and inspiration, visit bbc.co.uk/getinspired