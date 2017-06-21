BBC Sport - Anglesey ready for 'mini Olympics'

Anglesey ready for 'mini Olympics'

  • From the section Wales

It calls itself the 'mini Olympics' but what exactly are the Island Games?

BBC Wales Sport travelled to the Welsh island of Anglesey, which is sending 100 athletes to Gotland, Sweden for this year's event.

Anglesey - or Ynys Môn in Welsh - wants to host the Games in 2025.

The 2017 Island Games begin on Saturday 24 June and end on 30 June.

