Lee Selby v Jonathan Victor Barros: IBF featherweight title fight back on

Lee Selby won the IBF featherweight world title in May 2015

Lee Selby will finally get to defend his IBF featherweight world title against Jonathan Victor Barros.

The 30-year-old Welshman had been scheduled to face the Argentine, 33, last January in Las Vegas.

But the fight was called off with 24 hours' notice after Barros failed to meet the Nevada Athletic Commission's licensing conditions.

Selby and Barros will now meet on 15 July in Wembley, on the same card as Chris Eubank Jr against Arthur Abraham.

Barros' failure to meet the Commission's requirements was related to a problem with his medical tests.

"Barros is going to pay, simple as that," Selby said.

"I was mucked around last time because he and his team couldn't get their act together and this time, all I can say is, I can't wait.

"I am absolutely thrilled to be fighting him at last, on a huge bill in London and with the stage set for me."

Jonathan Victor Barros has won 41 of his pro fights, with four losses and one draw

Selby has beaten Fernando Montiel, Eric Hunter and Andoni Gago since overcoming Evgeny Gradovich to win the world title in May 2015.

The Barry fighter was last in action against Gago in a non-title bout at the O2 Arena in March, stopping the Spaniard in nine rounds.

But Barros remained the IBF's mandatory challenger despite the cancellation and Selby was ordered to face him, rather than pursue a fight against Northern Irishman Carl Frampton or WBA champion Leo Santa Cruz.

"I have been a worthy IBF world champion and beating a tough customer like Barros will put me in the hot seat for a fight with Carl Frampton or Scott Quigg, or any of the other world champions," Selby added.

"Either of those Brits would suit me down to earth, but first it is Barros and I'm determined to make him pay.

"I don't need any motivation for this one. I was there in Las Vegas ready to fight and through no fault of my own it didn't happen. It is now and Barros will be taken apart."