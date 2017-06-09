Gleason Fournier: Defenceman commits to Cardiff Devils for new season

Gleason Fournier scored 13 goals for the Devils last season and made 33 assists

Cardiff Devils defenceman Gleason Fournier has re-signed for next season.

The 25-year-old Quebec native scored 13 goals for the Devils last season and made 33 assists in 66 games, helping them clinch the Elite League title.

"Gleason was a major part of our success last season and we are very pleased to get him back for another year," said Devils coach Andrew Lord.

"He just controls the puck so well and he is one of the best skaters I have ever seen."

The former NHL third-round draft pick to the Detroit Red Wings played four years with the Rimouski Oceanic Hockey Club before turning pro in 2011.

Fournier had three seasons bouncing between the Grand Rapids Griffins of the American Hockey League (Detroit's top affiliate team) and the Toledo Walleye of the East Coast Hockey League.

He eventually ended up playing for the Alaska Aces, but left halfway through the season to join the Devils in January 2016.

"I know for a fact he could have gone to a higher-level league, but being in the Champions Hockey League and the opportunity to have another great year were both a real draw for him to come back," Lord said.

"He scored some huge goals for us and he puts himself in situations to be an offensive threat while still being so good defensively."