BBC Sport - Gatand: 'Not a lot of difference' between Super Rugby sides and All Blacks'
Gatland: 'Not a lot of difference'
- From the section Wales
British and Irish Lions coach Warren Gatland says there is 'not a lot of difference between Super Rugby sides and the All Blacks'.
Gatland was addressing the media after the Lions were beaten 22-16 by Blues in Auckland.
