Ben Bowns: Netminder signs new Cardiff Devils deal

Ben Bowns was part of Great Britain's success in the World Championship Division One Group B last month

Cardiff Devils netminder Ben Bowns has committed for another season with the Elite League champions.

Bowns was voted netminder of the year for a second successive season as Devils secured their first league title in 20 years and a Challenge Cup win.

"There is no club I want to play for in the UK besides Cardiff," Bowns said.

"This team, the management, the coach, the owners have looked after me and helped me improve as a player."