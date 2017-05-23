BBC Sport - UFC's Jack Marshman goes from Abertillery to Albuquerque

UFC's Marshman goes from Abertillery to Albuquerque

Welsh UFC fighter Jack Marshman tells BBC Wales Sport why he has started training in America as well as Wales.

Marshman, 27, has had two fights in the Ultimate Fighting Championship so far. But after losing to Thiago Santos in February, he decided to spend half his training camps at the Jackson Wink MMA Academy in Albuquerque, New Mexico.

The general manager there, Michael Lyubimov, believes the Welshman could be UFC middleweight champion in five fights.

