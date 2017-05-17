Angharad James: Yeovil Town move has helped Wales prospects

Angharad James joined former Notts County teammates, Jade Moore, Jo Potter and Kirsty Linnett at Yeovil Town

Yeovil Town Ladies midfielder Angharad James says signing for a new club will help her chances of selection for the Wales national team.

22-year-old James signed for Yeovil on Tuesday after her departure from the defunct Notts County Ladies.

The former Arsenal and Bristol Academy player has won more than 50 caps for her country.

"Yeovil have been great to me and it's great to now have a club sorted," she told BBC Radio Wales Sport.

She continued: "I'm hoping that finding a club will help me stay in the squad and the team."

Wales boss Jayne Ludlow and assistant Rehanne Skinner will name her side for their upcoming World Cup qualifiers later in the year and James says she was given plenty of support from the pair after Notts County folded.

"They [Ludlow and Skinner] put no pressure on me finding a club, they understood the circumstances I was going through.

"It was important for me to find a club to get minutes to be in Jayne's mind for the selection of the next squad."

James will see some familiar faces at Yeovil, having linked up with Wales internationals Nadia Lawrence, Nia Jones and Sarah Wiltshire at the club.

"It was easy for me to settle in. I've only been to a few sessions so far," she added.

"The transfer across was good. I know most of the players there from previous clubs and playing with Wales, so it was an easy decision for me to make."