Non Stanford: Welsh triathlete refocused after World Cup win

Non Stanford was Under-23 World Champion in 2012 before becoming senior champion a year later

Welsh triathlete Non Stanford is confident she can make the most of her first ever World Cup win following a turbulent winter.

The 28-year-old won the Chengdu event in China having not raced on the World Cup circuit since 2011.

The event consisted of two events held over two days and Stanford did not expect victory.

"For me the weekend was about getting back into racing and refocusing more than the victory itself," she said.

"The format of the race was unusual and I wasn't sure at all how I would do. You could have finished first or last in that situation.

"I made some smart decisions whilst I was racing. I stayed quite calm which is important in that sort of race which is so fast.

"It's very quick decisions in the heat of the moment and I managed to make good decisions at the right time and that helped me to the top of the podium."

Swansea-born Stanford, who finished fourth at last summer's Olympic Games in Rio, has endured a difficult few months.

"I got a small tear in my Achilles back in November and recovery from that hasn't been straightforward," Stanford told BBC Wales Sport.

"I didn't do any proper running until end of February, so it hasn't been smooth at all. It hasn't been my best winter of training and that's why I really surprised myself at the weekend."

The 2013 World Triathlon champion will compete in the first World Series triathlon of the season this Saturday in Yokohama, Japan.

Non Stanford missed out on Olympics bronze to British team-mate Vicky Holland at Rio 2016

The event is raced over an Olympic distance which includes a 1.5km swim, 40km bike ride and 10km run and Stanford says the standard will be high.

"Winning at the weekend gives me a bit more confidence going into the World Series but it's an Olympic distance on Saturday so four times the distance we raced last weekend," she said.

"The level at the World Series is that much higher than the World Cup.

"The field is pretty stacked and that's exciting that you go out there and actually get to test yourself against the best that triathlon has to offer.

"It's definitely going to be hard and not as easy as it was at the weekend. I don't think the victory will come quite as smoothly.

"I just want to go out there and do an Olympic distance, see where I'm at and what we have to work on for the rest of the season."

Stanford missed out on the 2014 Commonwealth Games through injury and has her sights set on the Games at the Gold Coast next April.

"The main aim for this season is to make sure I confirm my selection for the Commonwealth Games next year," Stanford said.

"I was absolutely devastated to miss out on the Commonwealth Games in 2014. To sit on the sidelines and watch was pretty tough.

"It's been a lifelong ambition of mine to represent Wales at the Commonwealths.

"It definitely came onto my radar before the Olympic Games ever did.

"It will be a special moment to put on the Welsh kit and get the flag flying for us."