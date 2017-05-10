Welsh boxer Joe Cordina set for third professional bout

Joe Cordina fought for Team GB at the Rio Olympics and was a bronze medallist at the 2014 Glasgow Commonwealth Games

Welsh boxer Joe Cordina is set for his third professional fight, on the undercard of Kell Brook's meeting with Errol Spence Junior.

An opponent for Cordina has yet to be named for the bout at Bramall Lane, Sheffield on Saturday, 27 May.

In April the 25-year-old super-featherweight claimed two stoppages in seven days.

He overpowered Sergej Vib at Wembley Stadium after stopping Jose Aguilar on his professional debut on 22 April.

