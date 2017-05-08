UFC: Welshman Brett Johns set for second fight in Glasgow

Swansea's Brett Johns trained and fought for seven years in MMA before finally getting a call up to the UFC

Swansea's Brett Johns will take on Mitch Gagnon of Canada at UFC Glasgow in the Welshman's second bout in the Ultimate Fighting Championship.

Johns, 25, is undefeated in his 13 professional MMA fights,

And he won his debut UFC fight over South Korea's Kwan Ho Kwak in Belfast last November.

"I won't shy away from a tough test and this is where I want to be fighting the best guys in the world." Johns told BBC Wales Sport.

He was due to face Ian Entwistle at London's O2 Arena in March, but the fight was cancelled at the last minute after the Englishman was withdrawn on medical advice.

UFC Fight Night 113 takes place on Sunday 16 July at the 10,500 capacity SSE Hydro in Glasgow.

Gagnon, 32, has fought seven times in the UFC, winning four, but is on a two bout losing streak and Johns is confident of adding another defeat to his opponent's record.

"Mitch will bring out the best of me, he's a good guy ranked third in the pound for pound list in Canada," Johns added.

Media playback is not supported on this device Swansea's Brett Johns says he spent a winter sleeping in a gym before his UFC call-up.

'Looking for Vegas or Madison Square Gardens'

"He's a good grappler, as am I, and I consider myself a bit better in the stand-up department. It's an interesting fight stylistically for me and I'm looking forward to it."

Johns was left frustrated by the late cancellation of his fight with Entwistle, but feels the experience has given him extra motivation ahead of the bout with Gagnon.

"I remember seeing one of the women fighters, Lina Lansberg, and she looked in a bit of a mess after her fight and I was quite envious I didn't look like that," said Johns.

"I'm excited and obviously we have a tough fight, but I'm prepared and I didn't stop training after London."

Johns thinks a win in Glasgow could provide a platform to fight next in the United Sates.

He commented: "My goal is to keep working hard and getting this fight out of the way and maybe looking for a fight Stateside after that.

"I've called out Marlon Vera and maybe a fight with him in Vegas or Madison Square Garden is what I'm looking for."

Johns will be joined on the bill in Glasgow by fellow Welsh fighter, Jack Marshman. The 27-year-old from Abertillery will face Canadian Ryan Janes.