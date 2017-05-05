BBC Sport - Geraint at the Giro: how the Welshman could shine in Italy
Geraint at the Giro: how Welshman could shine in Italy
- From the section Wales
BBC Wales Sport looks at why the 100th Giro d'Italia could be a big deal for Geraint Thomas.
The double Olympic gold medallist and Commonwealth road race champion is co-leading a Grand Tour for the first time.
Dafydd Pritchard and Tom Brown discuss why it could be a big three weeks for Thomas ahead of the Giro's opening stage in Alghero, Sardinia.
