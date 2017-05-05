BBC Sport - Geraint Thomas 'relishing opportunity' of first Grand Tour lead
Geraint Thomas 'relishing' first Grand Tour lead
- From the section Wales
Welshman Geraint Thomas says he is "relishing the opportunity" of being co-leader of a Grand Tour for the first time.
The double Olympic team pursuit champion will lead Team Sky at the Giro d'Italia alongside Spaniard Mikel Landa.
Thomas, 30, has helped lead Sir Bradley Wiggins and Chris Froome to Tour de France victories and told BBC Wales Sport he wants to make the most of his turn at the top.
Top videos
Get Inspired Activity Finder
Run by the BBC and partners
Find ways to get active near you:
For more ideas, information and inspiration, visit bbc.co.uk/getinspired