Dan Kyriakides: Hockey player hopes more Welsh stars are called up

Dan Kyriakides was part of Wales' 2014 Commonwealth Games squad

Wales' Dan Kyriakides hopes more Welsh hockey players are called up for the Great Britain men's squad in future after he became the first Welshman for 17 years to be named.

Kyriakides, 22, is part of the squad for the Sultan Azlan Shah Tournament, currently taking place in Malaysia.

Great Britain could reach the final if they beat New Zealand on Saturday.

"It's been amazing getting the chance to play against the top teams in the world," he told BBC Radio Wales Sport.

Kyriakides continued: "I feel very proud to be flying the flag at the moment and hopefully more and more can come from Wales.

"Welsh Hockey has changed a lot over the last few years and hopefully more Welsh players can break through into the GB team.

"There's a few Welsh lads at the moment in development and I think they've got a real big chance of coming through in the next few years."