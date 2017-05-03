Cardiff Devils nominated for European team of the year award
Cardiff Devils are among the five contenders for the title of ice hockey's European club of the year.
The Welsh outfit won the Elite League - their first national title since 1997 - and the Challenge Cup as they dominated the British domestic 2016-17 season.
The other candidates are Sweden's Florunda Gothenburg, SC Bern (Switzerland) Tappara Tempere (Finland) and Austrian champions Vienna Capitals.
The winner will be announced at a dinner in Prague on 13 June.