Cardiff Devils nominated for European team of the year award

Highlights: Devils win first Elite League title in 20-years

Cardiff Devils are among the five contenders for the title of ice hockey's European club of the year.

The Welsh outfit won the Elite League - their first national title since 1997 - and the Challenge Cup as they dominated the British domestic 2016-17 season.

The other candidates are Sweden's Florunda Gothenburg, SC Bern (Switzerland) Tappara Tempere (Finland) and Austrian champions Vienna Capitals.

The winner will be announced at a dinner in Prague on 13 June.