Cardiff Devils nominated for European team of the year award

  • From the section Wales

Media playback is not supported on this device

Highlights: Devils win first Elite League title in 20-years

Cardiff Devils are among the five contenders for the title of ice hockey's European club of the year.

The Welsh outfit won the Elite League - their first national title since 1997 - and the Challenge Cup as they dominated the British domestic 2016-17 season.

The other candidates are Sweden's Florunda Gothenburg, SC Bern (Switzerland) Tappara Tempere (Finland) and Austrian champions Vienna Capitals.

The winner will be announced at a dinner in Prague on 13 June.

Find out more

Top Stories

Related to this story

Featured

Get Inspired Activity Finder

Run by the BBC and partners

Find ways to get active near you:

Badminton shuttle

Adult Social Badminton Session
Badminton in action

Activities for 60+

For more ideas, information and inspiration, visit bbc.co.uk/getinspired