Joe Cordina: Boxer says Principality Stadium fight would be a 'dream come true'

Welsh boxer Joe Cordina says it would be a "dream come true" to fight at the Principality Stadium after promoter Eddie Hearn said Anthony Joshua's next fight could be in Cardiff.

Joshua stopped Wladimir Klitschko in the 11th round at Wembley on Saturday.

Hearn said the heavyweight's next fight is "likely to [take place] in Cardiff" if it happens in the United Kingdom.

"If that [place on a Joshua undercard in Cardiff] was offered to me I would bite their hand off," Cordina said.

Speaking to BBC Radio Wales Sport, Cordina added: "There is nothing better than being on a show in my home town. In the National Stadium it would be amazing and a dream come true."

Cordina beat Russian Sergej Vib on the Joshua v Klitschko bill at Wembley Stadium on Saturday, in only his second professional fight and second fight in seven days.

"You think about all the top British boxers who were probably begging to get on that card," Cordina continued.

"I was one of seven British fighters to be on there and it was an honour to be open the show for Joshua.

"It was an amazing experience and hopefully I can top the bill like that one day."

