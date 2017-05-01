Celtic Dragons 53-59 Hertfordshire Mavericks

By Beth Fisher

BBC Wales Sport

  Wales
Celtic Dragons
Celtic Dragons have won just once in the Superleague this season

Celtic Dragons suffered yet another defeat in the Superleague after they were beaten 59-53 by Hertfordshire Mavericks.

With only one win this term, the Welsh side were looking to bounce back from a narrow loss to Manchester Thunder.

The Dragons went into half time leading 31-29 but Mavericks capitalised on unforced errors as they led 41-45.

Despite some great defensive play and effort from the Dragons, Mavericks kept the momentum to win the match.

The loss leaves the Welsh franchise bottom of the Superleague table with five games left to play while the Mavericks are seventh.

They play ninth place Team Northumbria away on Friday, 5 May, while the Mavericks face Severn Sirens a day later.

