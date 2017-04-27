Jade Jones: Two-time Olympic Taekwondo champion wins on return

Jade Jones beat Spain's Eva Calvo Gomez to retain her Olympic title at Rio 2016

Great Britain's double Olympic champion Jade Jones has won gold on her return to action in the World Taekwondo Federation President's Cup in Athens.

Jones, 24, won five contests to win the women's -57kg category in her first competition since December 2016.

"I had some really tough fights and it was a really long day, which I'm not that used to," Jones told BBC Wales Sport.

"I had five fights and a lot of them were hard."

She added: "In a few of the fights I was losing and down and had to bring it back so I've learnt a lot of lessons for the World Championships."

Flint's Jones had not competed since beating Hedaya Malak in the World Grand Prix final last December.

The London 2012 and Rio 2016 Olympic champion took time out from training earlier this year to take part in winter sports reality TV show The Jump.