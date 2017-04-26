Swansea Harriers runner Josh Griffiths says his World Championship selection is "surreal".

The Carmarthenshire athlete was the fastest Briton in Sunday's London Marathon, finishing in two hours 14 minutes and 49 seconds.

The time was good enough to qualify for this summer's World Athletics Championships in London and his selection was confirmed on Wednesday.

Griffiths trains without a coach and has just completed a masters in sports coaching at Cardiff Metropolitan University.