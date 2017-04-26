BBC Sport - Welsh club runner Josh Griffiths on 'surreal' World Championships selection

Griffiths' 'surreal' Worlds selection

  • From the section Wales

Swansea Harriers runner Josh Griffiths says his World Championship selection is "surreal".

The Carmarthenshire athlete was the fastest Briton in Sunday's London Marathon, finishing in two hours 14 minutes and 49 seconds.

The time was good enough to qualify for this summer's World Athletics Championships in London and his selection was confirmed on Wednesday.

Griffiths trains without a coach and has just completed a masters in sports coaching at Cardiff Metropolitan University.

Top videos

Video

Griffiths' 'surreal' Worlds selection

  • From the section Wales
Video

'Manchester derby all about top four finish'

Video

Goalkeeper scores from inside his own box

Video

O'Sullivan makes 'absolutely incredible' 146 break

  • From the section Snooker
Video

Managers look ahead to 'big' Tees-Wear derby

Video

Selby's 143 one of the best breaks I've ever seen - Hendry

  • From the section Snooker
Video

Meet London-born NFL Draft hopeful Melifonwu

Video

Conte applauds Chelsea desire

Video

Higgins beats Wilson to reach semis

  • From the section Snooker
Video

'Perfect time' for Joshua to fight Klitschko - Lewis

  • From the section Boxing
Video

Rock star Rod's proud moment as son Liam nets his first GB goal

Top Stories

Get Inspired Activity Finder

Run by the BBC and partners

Find ways to get active near you:

Badminton shuttle

Adult Social Badminton Session
Futsal played in sports hall

Futsal Kickabout

For more ideas, information and inspiration, visit bbc.co.uk/getinspired