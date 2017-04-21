Geraint Thomas wins Tour of Alps: Welshman the first Briton to win event

Geraint Thomas won stage three of the Tour of the Alps on Wednesday

Welsh cyclist Geraint Thomas has won the Tour of the Alps, becoming the first British rider to do so.

Team Sky's Thomas claimed the title by seven seconds after finishing third in the fifth and final stage.

France's Thibaut Pinot, who won Friday's stage, finished second overall with Domenico Pozzovivo of Italy third.

Thomas, who came into the final stage with a 13-second lead on Pinot overall, held on despite numerous attacks, winning his first stage race of 2017.