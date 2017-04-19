Geraint Thomas takes Tour of the Alps race lead after winning stage three
Welsh cyclist Geraint Thomas has taken the race lead after winning stage three of the Tour of the Alps in Italy.
The Team Sky rider made a late attack in the 180km stage to finish just in front of team-mate Mikel Landa, who won the 2016 Tour.
Thomas is now 16 seconds ahead of the rest of the field with two days of the Tour remaining.
The 31-year-old will be leading Team Sky for the first time in the three week-long Giro d'Italia next month.