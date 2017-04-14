BBC Sport - Geraint Thomas: Welsh cyclist on the Giro d'Italia, TUEs and Bradley Wiggins

Welsh cyclist Geraint Thomas is leading Team Sky in the 2017 Giro d'Italia, which starts on 5 May.

BBC Wales Sport caught up with the double Olympic gold medallist at a team training camp in Tenerife. He talks about his ambition to cement his status as a team leader by winning the event.

He also talks about his moral obligations as a Team Sky cyclist following recent speculation surrounding Bradley Wiggins and therapeutic use exemptions (TUEs).

