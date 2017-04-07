Liam Smith fails to make weight for Liam Williams fight
Liam Smith has failed to make the weight for his proposed WBO interim light-middleweight world title fight with Liam Williams on Saturday.
The pair will still meet in Manchester, but only Wales' Williams can now claim interim champion status with a victory.
England's Smith initially weighed in at 11st 1lb 15oz, almost 2lbs over the limit and elected not to be re-weighed.
The British Boxing Board of Control (BBBC) have confirmed the contest, at the Manchester Arena, will go ahead.
Smith is likely to be fined for failing to make weight.