Liam Smith fails to make weight for Liam Williams fight

Liam Smith has failed to make the weight for his proposed WBO interim light-middleweight world title fight with Liam Williams on Saturday.

The pair will still meet in Manchester, but only Wales' Williams can now claim interim champion status with a victory.

England's Smith initially weighed in at 11st 1lb 15oz, almost 2lbs over the limit and elected not to be re-weighed.

The British Boxing Board of Control (BBBC) have confirmed the contest, at the Manchester Arena, will go ahead.

Smith is likely to be fined for failing to make weight.