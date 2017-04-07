Lee Selby: Carl Frampton not an option as IBF orders Barros defence

Lee Selby won in his last fight against Andoni Gago

Welsh boxer Lee Selby is set to defend his IBF featherweight title against Jonathan Victor Barros, scuppering an immediate showdown with Carl Frampton.

The International Boxing Federation has told BBC Wales Sport the fight will go to purse bids on 13 April, with no agreement reached.

Selby and Barros were due to fight on the undercard of Frampton v Leo Santa Cruz II, but the bout was called off.

The Barros fight must be staged within 90 days after the purse bids.

Selby, whose last title defence was against Eric Hunter in April 2016, was given dispensation by the IBF to fight Andoni Gago in a non-title fight on the undercard of Tony Bellew's victory over David Haye.

However, the IBF now expects Barros to be given his opportunity after confusion surrounding the boxer's health was cleared up.

The Nevada Athletic Commission did not give an explanation for calling off the contest with Selby less than 24 hours before they were due to fight, other than saying the Argentine had not "met fight requirements".

However, the IBF is satisfied Barros is ready and able to fight.

The IBF ruling completes a miserable week for Northern Ireland's Frampton, after the news that Leo Santa Cruz will defend his WBA title against Abner Mares.

Frampton beat Santa Cruz to claim the WBA belt in New York last summer but lost the January rematch in Las Vegas.

The WBA ended speculation of a third fight between the pair in Belfast by ordering Santa Cruz to defend his belt against his fellow Mexican.

Selby is now without a promoter in the UK, but has a management agreement with Al Haymon.

Haymon, who also manages Mares and Santa Cruz, might favour the undercard of that contest for the Selby defence against Barros, should he win the purse bid.

Barros' camp have stated they would like to stage the fight in Mendoza, Argentina.