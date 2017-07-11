BBC Sport - Bethan Davies: Welsh race walker on why the sport deserves more respect

Race walking? 'Try to keep up with us!'

  • From the section Wales

Welsh race walker Bethan Davies tells BBC Wales Sport why she believes her sport deserves more respect.

Davies, 26, is Britain's number one race walker and will represent Great Britain at the World Athletics Championships in 2017.

She admits race walking does make her look 'unusual' but says many runners struggle to keep up.

