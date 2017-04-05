Natalie Powell named in GB judo squad for European Championships

Natalie Powell saw off the challenge of London Olympics silver medallist Gemma Gibbons to reach the Rio Games

Olympian Natalie Powell has been named in the GB squad for this month's European Judo Championships in Warsaw.

A Commonwealth Games gold medallist for Wales in 2014 and bronze medallist at the 2016 European Championships, Powell finished seventh at the 2016 Rio Games.

She returned to competition with fifth place at the 2017 Dusseldorf Grand Prix and seventh at the Paris Grand Slam.

The 26-year old is ranked sixth in the world and will go to Poland from 20-23 April as one of the top seeds.

The 11-strong British selection will see a mix of experienced judoka, including 2016 Olympians and debutants take to the mat for the first major championship of the Tokyo 2020 Olympic cycle.

In 2016 British Judo had its best return from the European Championships in 10 years with Colin Oates and Powell winning silver and bronze respectively.

GB Judo squad: Chelsie Giles, Kelly Edwards, Nekoda Davis, Bekky Livesey, Alice Schlesinger, Amy Livesey, Natalie Powell, Ashley McKenzie, Neil MacDonald, Max Stewart, Ben Fletcher