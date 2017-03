Media playback is not supported on this device Hockey: Wales men aiming to join Europe's elite

Wales men's hockey team have missed out on the final World Cup qualifying tournament in Johannesburg.

Zak Jones' side were beaten 4-0 Scotland in the third place play-off at the World League 2 tournament in Belfast.

They had been beaten 3-1 by Ireland in the semi-finals on Saturday.

Wales could qualify for the 2018 Commonwealth Games if they are ranked in the top 10 eligible nations by the end of the season.