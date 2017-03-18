Ice hockey: Cardiff Devils beat Sheffield Steelers 6-2 to win Elite League

Cardiff Devils
Cardiff Devils also won the Challenge Cup this month

Cardiff Devils became Elite League champions after beating Sheffield Steelers 6-2 to seal their first league crown for 20 years.

The Devils also beat the Steelers for the 2017 Challenge Cup trophy in March.

Mark Richardson and Patrick Asselin put Cardiff ahead, Ben O'Connor replying before Joey Martin made it 3-1.

Sean Bentivoglio and Andrew Lord then scored either side of Geoff Walker getting Sheffield's second, before the empty-net finale.

