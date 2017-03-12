Players Championship: Judd Trump beats Marco Fu 10-8 final

Trump was playing in his fifth final of the season

Judd Trump won six frames in a row on his way to a 10-8 win over Marco Fu to claim the Players Championship.

From 5-2 down, the 27-year-old from Bristol made three centuries in four frames in the Llandudno final.

Trump, who lost the deciding frame to Stuart Bingham in the Welsh Open final last month, led 8-5 and then 9-7.

He defied a late Fu surge for his seventh ranking title of the season, adding to October's European Masters, and is up to second in the rankings.

World number nine Fu, in his second ranking final of the season after winning the Scottish Open in December, had runs of 67, 48, 39 and 83 to establish his 5-2 advantage.

Trump had missed several routine pots but recorded consecutive century breaks of 136 and 115 in the final two frames of the opening session.

Further impressive breaks of 110 and 76 put Trump within two of victory but Fu won the next two, clinching the 15th frame with a long pink close to the cushion.

Trump made a fourth century with a 102 and although Fu reduced it to 9-8 with a 58, the left-hander held on to atone for three defeats in finals this season.

Players Championship results

Final

Judd Trump 10-8 Marco Fu

Semi-finals

Judd Trump 6-4 Ali Carter

Marco Fu 6-5 Ding Junhui

Quarter-finals

Mark Selby 2-5 Marco Fu

Ding Junhui 5-2 Anthony Hamilton

Neil Robertson 3-5 Ali Carter

Ronnie O'Sullivan 3-5 Judd Trump

Round one

Stuart Bingham 1-5 Anthony Hamilton

Ronnie O'Sullivan 5-1 Liang Wenbo

Mark Selby 5-4 Ryan Day

Marco Fu 5-1 Anthony McGill

Barry Hawkins 0-5 Neil Robertson

Judd Trump 5-2 Mark King

Ding Junhui 5-4 John Higgins

Ali Carter 5-4 Shaun Murphy