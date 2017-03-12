Players Championship: Judd Trump beats Marco Fu 10-8 final
Judd Trump won six frames in a row on his way to a 10-8 win over Marco Fu to claim the Players Championship.
From 5-2 down, the 27-year-old from Bristol made three centuries in four frames in the Llandudno final.
Trump, who lost the deciding frame to Stuart Bingham in the Welsh Open final last month, led 8-5 and then 9-7.
He defied a late Fu surge for his seventh ranking title of the season, adding to October's European Masters, and is up to second in the rankings.
World number nine Fu, in his second ranking final of the season after winning the Scottish Open in December, had runs of 67, 48, 39 and 83 to establish his 5-2 advantage.
Trump had missed several routine pots but recorded consecutive century breaks of 136 and 115 in the final two frames of the opening session.
Further impressive breaks of 110 and 76 put Trump within two of victory but Fu won the next two, clinching the 15th frame with a long pink close to the cushion.
Trump made a fourth century with a 102 and although Fu reduced it to 9-8 with a 58, the left-hander held on to atone for three defeats in finals this season.
Players Championship results
Final
Judd Trump 10-8 Marco Fu
Semi-finals
Judd Trump 6-4 Ali Carter
Marco Fu 6-5 Ding Junhui
Quarter-finals
Mark Selby 2-5 Marco Fu
Ding Junhui 5-2 Anthony Hamilton
Neil Robertson 3-5 Ali Carter
Ronnie O'Sullivan 3-5 Judd Trump
Round one
Stuart Bingham 1-5 Anthony Hamilton
Ronnie O'Sullivan 5-1 Liang Wenbo
Mark Selby 5-4 Ryan Day
Marco Fu 5-1 Anthony McGill
Barry Hawkins 0-5 Neil Robertson
Judd Trump 5-2 Mark King
Ding Junhui 5-4 John Higgins
Ali Carter 5-4 Shaun Murphy