Players Championship: Judd Trump beats Ali Carter to reach final
Judd Trump secured a place in his fourth ranking final of the season as he beat Ali Carter to reach the Players Championship final in Llandudno.
Carter fought back from a 4-2 deficit to make it level at 4-4 and set up a thrilling finale at Venue Cymru.
An 89 break sent Trump 5-4 ahead and he seized the final frame to reach his first Players Championship final.
The world number three will face the winner of Marco Fu and Ding Junhui's semi-final on Sunday.
Earlier on Friday, Ding set up a semi-final tie against Fu after beating Anthony Hamilton 5-2.
Ding took the opening frame against Hamilton before opening up a 3-0 lead courtesy of two 90+ breaks.
Hamilton broke back, with breaks of 68 and 80 to claw himself back to 3-2 before Ding took control once more.
The Chinese number one took the final two frames and made 73 in the last to seize a semi-final place.
Players Championship - draw and results
Final
Judd Trump v Marco Fu/Ding Junhui
Semi-finals
Judd Trump v Ali Carter
Marco Fu v Ding Junhui
Quarter-finals
Mark Selby 2-5 Marco Fu
Ding Junhui 5-2 Anthony Hamilton
Neil Robertson 3-5 Ali Carter
Ronnie O'Sullivan 3-5 Judd Trump
Round one
Stuart Bingham 1-5 Anthony Hamilton
Ronnie O'Sullivan 5-1 Liang Wenbo
Mark Selby 5-4 Ryan Day
Marco Fu 5-1 Anthony McGill
Barry Hawkins 0-5 Neil Robertson
Judd Trump 5-2 Mark King
Ding Junhui 5-4 John Higgins
Ali Carter 5-4 Shaun Murphy