Players Championship: Judd Trump beats Ali Carter to reach final

Judd Trump secured a place in his fourth ranking final of the season as he beat Ali Carter to reach the Players Championship final in Llandudno.

Carter fought back from a 4-2 deficit to make it level at 4-4 and set up a thrilling finale at Venue Cymru.

An 89 break sent Trump 5-4 ahead and he seized the final frame to reach his first Players Championship final.

The world number three will face the winner of Marco Fu and Ding Junhui's semi-final on Sunday.

Earlier on Friday, Ding set up a semi-final tie against Fu after beating Anthony Hamilton 5-2.

Ding took the opening frame against Hamilton before opening up a 3-0 lead courtesy of two 90+ breaks.

Hamilton broke back, with breaks of 68 and 80 to claw himself back to 3-2 before Ding took control once more.

The Chinese number one took the final two frames and made 73 in the last to seize a semi-final place.

Players Championship - draw and results

Final

Judd Trump v Marco Fu/Ding Junhui

Semi-finals

Judd Trump v Ali Carter

Marco Fu v Ding Junhui

Quarter-finals

Mark Selby 2-5 Marco Fu

Ding Junhui 5-2 Anthony Hamilton

Neil Robertson 3-5 Ali Carter

Ronnie O'Sullivan 3-5 Judd Trump

Round one

Stuart Bingham 1-5 Anthony Hamilton

Ronnie O'Sullivan 5-1 Liang Wenbo

Mark Selby 5-4 Ryan Day

Marco Fu 5-1 Anthony McGill

Barry Hawkins 0-5 Neil Robertson

Judd Trump 5-2 Mark King

Ding Junhui 5-4 John Higgins

Ali Carter 5-4 Shaun Murphy

