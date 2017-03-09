BBC Sport - Players Championship Ronnie O'Sullivan signs Oasis' Wonderwall in interview

O'Sullivan sings Oasis' Wonderwall

  • From the section Wales

Five-time world champion Ronnie O'Sullivan breaks into a rendition of Oasis hit Wonderwall during an interview with BBC Wales' Gareth Blainey following his quarter-final defeat by Judd Trump at the Players Championship in Llandudno.

