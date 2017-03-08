BBC Wales Sport meets the Welsh teenage girl who plays for an England boys team.

Charlotte Harris, 13, from Ystrad Mynach in Caerphilly County Borough, represents England's junior ice hockey team because there is no Welsh team.

Harris, who trains with Cardiff Devils Under-20s, explains what it is like to play alongside boys several years older than her and talks of dreaming of playing full time in Canada in the future.

