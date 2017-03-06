Jade Jones: Olympic champion's teenage brother joins GB Taekwondo Academy

Jade Jones won -57kg gold at both the London and Rio Olympics

The brother of Wales' double Olympic taekwondo champion Jade Jones has been signed up by the sport's Great Britain academy.

Luke, 18, is one of 14 successful candidates from the 282 youngsters who entered the Fighting Chance scheme.

GB Taekwondo chief Gary Hall said that, like his sister Jade, the teenager is "a good character".

Hall added: "He hasn't got the tactical game finesse his sister has but he has a lot of the basic ingredients."

The 14 who made the cut will undergo a three-month training regime before fighting at the Austrian Open in June.

Performance director Hall added: "This group is really strong. We have done [the Fighting Chance scheme] four times and this has got to be one of the strongest intakes we have had.

"They will go on a three-month programme, including participation in the Austrian Open, to see how they perform.

"If they are really making progress in the system then we will continue with them."