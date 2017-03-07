Players Championship: Mark Selby beats Wales' Ryan Day in Llandudno
World champion Mark Selby reached the Players Championship quarter-finals with a 5-4 win over Welshman Ryan Day.
Day, who lost to Barry Hawkins in the World Grand Prix final in February, was the sole Welsh representative at the tournament in Llandudno.
Marco Fu beat Anthony McGill 5-1 to set up a last eight meeting with Selby.
Welsh Open champion Stuart Bingham is also out after a 5-1 defeat by Anthony Hamilton.
Ronnie O'Sullivan beat Liang Wenbo in the opening round.
Shaun Murphy, who won his first ranking title of the season on Sunday with victory over Judd Trump in the final of the Gibraltar Open, faces Ali Carter in round one.
The event, which runs from 6-12 March, features the top 16 players on this season's one-year ranking list.
Players Championship - draw and results
Quarter-finals
Mark Selby v Marco Fu
Ding Junhui/John Higgins v Anthony Hamilton
Barry Hawkins/Neil Robertson v Ali Carter/Shaun Murphy
Ronnie O'Sullivan v Judd Trump/Mark King
Round one
Stuart Bingham 1-5 Anthony Hamilton
Ronnie O'Sullivan 5-1 Liang Wenbo
Mark Selby 5-4 Ryan Day
Marco Fu 5-1 Anthony McGill
Barry Hawkins v Neil Robertson
Judd Trump v Mark King
Ding Junhui v John Higgins
Ali Carter v Shaun Murphy