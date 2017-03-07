Players Championship: Mark Selby beats Wales' Ryan Day in Llandudno

Ryan Day has been runner-up in four ranking event finals

World champion Mark Selby reached the Players Championship quarter-finals with a 5-4 win over Welshman Ryan Day.

Day, who lost to Barry Hawkins in the World Grand Prix final in February, was the sole Welsh representative at the tournament in Llandudno.

Marco Fu beat Anthony McGill 5-1 to set up a last eight meeting with Selby.

Welsh Open champion Stuart Bingham is also out after a 5-1 defeat by Anthony Hamilton.

Ronnie O'Sullivan beat Liang Wenbo in the opening round.

Shaun Murphy, who won his first ranking title of the season on Sunday with victory over Judd Trump in the final of the Gibraltar Open, faces Ali Carter in round one.

The event, which runs from 6-12 March, features the top 16 players on this season's one-year ranking list.

Players Championship - draw and results

Quarter-finals

Mark Selby v Marco Fu

Ding Junhui/John Higgins v Anthony Hamilton

Barry Hawkins/Neil Robertson v Ali Carter/Shaun Murphy

Ronnie O'Sullivan v Judd Trump/Mark King

Round one

Stuart Bingham 1-5 Anthony Hamilton

Ronnie O'Sullivan 5-1 Liang Wenbo

Mark Selby 5-4 Ryan Day

Marco Fu 5-1 Anthony McGill

Barry Hawkins v Neil Robertson

Judd Trump v Mark King

Ding Junhui v John Higgins

Ali Carter v Shaun Murphy