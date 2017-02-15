BBC Sport - Jackson Page: Judd Trump tie was target for 15-year-old Welsh player

Schoolboy Page targeted Trump tie

  Wales

Fifteen-year-old Jackson Page says he "knew" he could win a few games at the Welsh Open and that he has had his eye on a third-round meeting with world number four Judd Trump since the draw was made.

