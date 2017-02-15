Welsh Open 2017: Neil Robertson knocked out by Lee Walker in second round

Lee Walker pulled off a shock in the Welsh Open second round as he came from 3-1 down to beat world number seven Neil Robertson 4-3.

Former world champion and 2016 finalist Robertson made 143 - the highest break of the tournament - on the way to a two-frame lead before Walker came back.

The Welshman, ranked 94, won the next three straight frames to seal victory.

Meanwhile, 15-year-old Welsh schoolboy Jackson Page reached the last 32 with a 4-3 win against John Astley.

It is the teenage amateur's second win in the tournament after beating Jason Weston 3-1 in round one on Monday.

Page will now play the winner of the second round match between world number four Judd Trump and Alex Borg.

Elsewhere, Ross Muir thrashed Marco Fu 4-0 while Anthony Hamilton beat Jamie Cope 4-1 to set up a third-round tie against Craig Steadman, who defeated Sam Baird.

World Grand Prix finalist Ryan Day was knocked out by Thailand's Thepchaiya Un-Nooh, who reached the third round of the tournament for the first time.

Schoolboy Page targeted Trump tie

