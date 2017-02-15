Welsh Open 2017: Neil Robertson knocked out by Lee Walker in second round

Media playback is not supported on this device Welsh Open Snooker: Lee Walker delighted after beating Neil Robertson

Lee Walker pulled off a shock in the Welsh Open second round as he came from 3-1 down to beat world number seven Neil Robertson 4-3.

Former world champion and 2016 finalist Robertson made 143 - the highest break of the tournament - on the way to a two-frame lead before Walker came back.

The Welshman, ranked 94, won the next three straight frames to seal victory.

Meanwhile, 15-year-old Welsh schoolboy Jackson Page reached the last 32 with a 4-3 win against John Astley.

It is the teenage amateur's second win in the tournament after beating Jason Weston 3-1 in round one on Monday.

Page will now play the winner of the second round match between world number four Judd Trump and Alex Borg.

Elsewhere, Ross Muir thrashed Marco Fu 4-0 while Anthony Hamilton beat Jamie Cope 4-1 to set up a third-round tie against Craig Steadman, who defeated Sam Baird.

World Grand Prix finalist Ryan Day was knocked out by Thailand's Thepchaiya Un-Nooh, who reached the third round of the tournament for the first time.

Media playback is not supported on this device Schoolboy Page targeted Trump tie

Sign up to My Sport to follow snooker news and reports on the BBC app.