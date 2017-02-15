Jackson Page: 15-year old schoolboy progresses to third round of Welsh Open

Media playback is not supported on this device Tyler Rees and Jackson Page on playing in the Wales Open Snooker

Fifteen-year-old Welsh schoolboy Jackson Page says "it is a great feeling" to have reached the last 32 of the Welsh Open.

Page advanced after knocking out John Astley, ranked 78 in the world.

Page, from Ebbw Vale, has now won successive matches in his first professional tournament.

"I am over the moon with the win," Page told BBC Wales Sport. "It is good to beat a player ranked so highly. But I just focus on potting the balls."

Page trailed Jason Weston 3-1 in round one, but still eliminated the world number 123 in a tense deciding frame.

The youngster also held his nerve superbly to beat Astley with a break of 36 in the decisive frame.

Page, who attends Ebbw Fawr Learning Community in Blaenau Gwent, won £2,500 for reaching the second round and another £1,000 for progressing to the third.

Another win to reach the last 16 would earn him £6,000.

He will now play the winner of the match between world number four Judd Trump and Alex Borg.

"I remember watching Judd Trump when I was a kid, he was at Newport and played Ronnie O'Sullivan on one of the TV tables," Page recalled.

"Now I could play him, which will be great. As long as I play well!"

Page is more excited, however, about the prospect of missing more school than facing off against a player ranked in the world's top five.

"It is great to miss some more school," he said. "No English, which is the most important thing, and no history.

"The school have been great with me. I am studying for GCSEs, but the school know this could be a career for me."

