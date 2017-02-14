Mica Moore and Bruce Tasker named in Great Britain bobsleigh squad

Media playback is not supported on this device Meet the Welsh sprinter-turned-bobsleigh rider Mica Moore.

Wales' Mica Moore and Bruce Tasker have been named in the Great Britain bobsleigh crews for the World Championship in Konigssee, Germany.

Moore joins Mica McNeill in the women's event on Friday and Saturday.

Tasker is partnered by Joel Fearon, while Sam Blanchet teams up with Brad Hall in the two-man competition on Saturday and Sunday.

Commonwealth Games sprinter Moore only started her bobsleigh career last summer.

The 24-year-old from Newport will look to build on last month's World Junior Championships gold with McNeill in Winterberg.

Montell Douglas misses out on a World Championship place after returning home to receive treatment on a hamstring injury, with a view to being fit for the final World Cup race of the season in Pyeongchang next month, which doubles up as the Olympic Test event.

Tasker and Fearon will be looking to go one better than their showing in Igls last season when they came close to bagging a bronze medal in their fourth-place finish.

After this week's action, the four-man competition takes place on 25 and 26 February, with the final make-up of those GB crews to be announced next week.

The full squad had already been announced, with Lamin Deen and Hall set to pilot the four-man sleds and Tasker and former Olympic gold medallist Mark Lewis-Francis among the men competing for a place.